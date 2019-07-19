PSU AD Barbour, head coach Franklin address transfer portal at Big Ten Media Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Since the Citrus Bowl, more than 10 players have left Penn State via the transfer portal.

The portal is in its first season of use and the university's athletic director, Sandy Barbour, is an advocate of it, but admit some mistakes were made.

"I think there is a lot about the portal that we didn't full think out," she said. "I don't think the portal is the problem but it was exasperated the problem by making it very public. Do we do something to make the portal (not) public or less public."

Head coach James Franklin takes the transfers in stride just as he would a mob of autograph seekers on Michigan Avenue. He called the high number of transfers a perfect storm, which became a down pour when expected starting quarterback Tommy Stevens transferred to Mississippi State.

"Very confident in the way we developed that position as well," Franklin remarked. "We think we will have a great competition. We have what we consider two veterans in Sean Clifford and (Will) Levis that are going to have a great competition and we (will) make the decision when the decision is to be made. What the decision is obvious to everyone, who our starting quarterback is going to be."