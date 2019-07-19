× State unemployment rate remained at record low of 3.8 percent in June, report says

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remain unchanged in June, staying at the record low of 3.8 percent set in April, according to statistics released Friday by the state Department of Labor & Industry.

The state unemployment rate dropped by four-tenths of a percent from June 2018, the report says. The national rate, at 3.7 percent, was up one-tenth of a percentage point from May.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 2,000 to 6,469,000. Employment rose by 1,000 to a record high, while unemployment declined 2,000 to its lowest level since April 2000.

Total nonfarm jobs were down 1,400 over the month to 6,044,200 in June. Jobs increased over the month in five of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest supersector movement from May was an increase of 1,900 jobs in information.

Over the year, total nonfarm jobs in Pennsylvania were up 40,600 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors.