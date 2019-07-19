Straws and Stripes Music Fest at Vineyard at Hershey giving back to local veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- You can sip on some wine or beer, and enjoy some food and music, all while giving back to local veterans at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey on Saturday.

The Straws and Stripes Music Festival features 3 Doors Down, Tonic, Ben Gallaher, and Gentleman's East.

A portion of all ticket sales will go to benefit the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, and you can even catch them at the event!

The group is made up of local veterans who give back to other veterans and their families.

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday and the event runs from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Lynn Day, the Director of Operations says its a huge event that they love being apart of, and to help guests with the extreme heat they will have cooling stations set up.

More than a handful of food trucks will also be there, and they will be debuting some new releases! The releases include their new Strawberry Cider, a Strawberry Shake IPA, and you can now get their wines in canes! They will all be available at the festival on Saturday.

Tickets are available for purchase online, or at the door. For more information you can visit their website.