Susquehanna Valley EMS delivers water, fans to help with the heat

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, York County, Pa. --- As the scorching temperatures bear down, two first responders spent Friday afternoon trying to help people cool down.

Amy Glazener, an AEMT, and her parter EMT Sally Maxwell delivered five cases of water bottles and eight box fans to two communities.

Glazener said they pooled their money to purchase all but one of the water cases, which was donated.

She said, they aimed for neighborhoods they frequently serve several times a week and noticed a need.

“Sometimes, everyone could use a little help and with it being so hot and so humid, it’s just the right thing to do," said Glazener.

Robin Olphin of Hellam Township received a fan and some water bottles.

She said it will help her and her grandchildren stay hydrated and keep them cooler.

“I think it was an awesome blessing, you know? I’m sure everyone in this community and anywhere they go will be thankful and happy," said Olphin.

Glazener said the opportunity to help people out, helps balance the hardships of the job, usually responding to the worst moments for people.

“Rarely do we get to have the feel-good moments on the side of EMS. A day like [Friday] is one of those things that allows us to reconnect with the community,” said Glazener.

Glazener recommended, for the hot weekend, that if you don't need to go out, don't spend time outdoors.

If you have to, she said to get the work done in the early morning before the sun gets to its highest point and to stay hydrated.

She explained that if you start to feel thirsty, you're already dehydrated.

Symptoms of heat sickness include dizziness, loss of balance, feeling of weakness or sluggishness, and nausea.