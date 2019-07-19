× Two people taken to hospital after vehicle crash ejection in Southampton Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital with substantial injuries after they were ejected from their vehicle following a crash, according to police.

Police say on July 6, two people were driving on Newburg Road in Southampton Township when their Jeep Wrangler traveled off the roadway, struck a culvert and flipped over.

The driver and passenger were not wearing seatbelts and they were ejected from the Jeep, according to police.

Both people were taken to Holy Spirit Hospital.

Their current condition is unknown.