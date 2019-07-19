× York man who didn’t update sex offender registration arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

YORK — The U.S. Marshals Service apprehended a man who didn’t update his sex offender registration.

Jorge Jiminez-Colon, 35, was convicted on March 2017 for indecent assault, an offense that required he register as a sex offender for 10 years. Earlier his month, York City Police detectives learned that the man lived and worked in York and didn’t update the registration.

An arrest warrant charging Jiminez-Colon with failing to register as a sex offender was obtained by York City Police Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshals Service was asked to apprehend Jiminez-Colon, in which the fugitive task force did so Friday morning in the 200 block of East Philadelphia Street.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is dedicated to its sex offender apprehension mission,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “Sex offenders who fail to maintain their required registration information will be sought, tracked down and brought to justice.”