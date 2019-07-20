6 firefighters sent to hospital for heat exhaustion while battling York County fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Six firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion while battling a fire in Conewago Township. Three others were treated on scene.

The fire broke out at a home on the 900 block of Green Springs Road. Officials with the Strinestown Fire Company believe an overloaded electrical outlet sparked the flames, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and two people were displaced.

Officials said the house is a complete loss. No word on the cost of the damages.

It took crews six hours to put the fire out. All of the firefighters who were taken to the hospital have been released.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was injured.