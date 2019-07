× Firefighters battling house fire in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm house fire in Conewago Township.

Dispatch confirmed the call came in around 10:24 a.m. today.

The fire is located in the 900 block of Green Springs Road.

Dispatch says there are no injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more updates as information becomes available.