Hare Krishna devotees celebrate at Festival of India in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG - People in the capital city experienced India in one day through religion, food, dancing, music, and yoga.

The annual Festival of India at Reservoir Park was held on Saturday. Hare Krishna devotees celebrate the event each year during June or July.

Some of the highlights of the Hindu celebration include free vegetarian meals and traditional dances.

The event has become a common sight in major cities of the world. Organizers say the event allows devotees to spread a message about life.

"This festival is an opportunity for us to raise above these miseries, come together, put god in the center, glorify god by chanting his holy name," said Sasthi Vara, member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness, "This way we can reconnect with our blissful nature and acknowledge nature above the skin disease."

This is the 11th annual Festival of India hosted in Harrisburg.