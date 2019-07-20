Hottest weekend in years hits South Central Pennsylvania

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA -- Dangerously hot temperatures slammed more than half of the United States over the weekend.

In South Central Pennsylvania temperatures pushed the triple digits on Saturday.

Six firefighters in York County were hospitalized for heat exhaustion while fighting 3-alarm fire in Conewago Township.

The sweltering heat also slowed down business for some people.

At Lake Redman Boat Rentals, employees say there weren't many customers that came out to enjoy the water.

“We had a couple of people come back and just say after ten or fifteen minutes just tell me it’s just too hot and I’m like I don’t blame you, it’s a very hot day, you can’t fight the weather, said Jake Menchey, boat attendant.

However, there were some people who decided to brave the heat.

"My wife was trying to convince me to go to the movies but I said you know what it’s such a beautiful day," said Chris Kelly, who was out paddle boarding.

"When I was out paddling I would just splash water on myself," said Kelly. “Until you walked out on the land you wouldn’t know we are experiencing a heat wave, it’s a great day to be out," he added.

In Dauphin County, some residents made a splash at Lemoyne Borough Community Pool to cool down.

Sarah Rudy says she didn't let the heat stop her from spending the day with her grandchildren.

"I don’t know, the pool is more fun than sitting at home," said Rudy.

Lifeguards also took extra precautions to ensure their safety.

“We rotate every fifteen minutes. I’m walking around making sure everyone is drinking water hydrated and is in the shade," said Maddy Beekler, manager at Lemoyne Borough Community Pool.

Others took advantage of the perks the heat brings by getting around Sportsman's Golf Course in Harrisburg, quicker than usual with plenty of time to go for the green.

“We just love playing golf trying to get in an extra round while we thought no one was on the course," said Garrett Alread.