Lancaster celebrates LGBTQ community with Pride festival

LANCASTER, Pa. - The city of Lancaster celebrated love, pride, and LGBTQ lives Saturday.

Lancaster Pride Association hosted its annual Pride Festival at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The organization helps raise awareness of the issues surrounding the LGBTQ community.

Organizers said the event is held each year to celebrate the progress that has been made in Lancaster.

"It's incredible to be here and be part of the community for those of use who are part of the LGBTQ community is really important to have places that are safe for us that are affirming and that we are surrounded by the people that we care about," Sarah Roberts, an organizer, said. "It's really really amazing to look around this venue and it's just full of our people."

Organizers said they hope every person in the community enjoys freedom, opportunity and equal rights.