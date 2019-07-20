× One man dead after York City shooting

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Today, around 3:29 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Smith Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

On the scene, police say they found one man dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was targeted.

No arrests have been made at this time.

York City Police is investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 with reference to incident number 19031833.

More information to follow.