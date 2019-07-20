One more day of oppressive heat and humidity before some relief arrives!

ANOTHER HOT DAY SUNDAY: Unfortunately we didn’t quite make the 100 degree mark for today, but it definitely felt like close to 110 degrees in spots this afternoon. High humidity meant another day of unbearably hot real feel temperatures. An excessive heat warning is in effect now through 8 PM Sunday evening. Keep in mind, originally that warning was set to expire Saturday at 8 PM and a heat advisory was going to go into effect for Sunday. Given the high heat index values on Sunday again, the excessive heat warning was extended to continue through the rest of the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday afternoon will climb into the mid to upper 90s and then a couple storms will roll through starting to cool us off!

STORMY START TO NEW WEEK: By Sunday evening, a couple of storms are likely to pop up ahead of the more promising round of showers and storms expected for Monday. While it doesn’t look like Monday will be a washout, scattered showers and storms through the morning hours will lead to some more steady rain during the second half of the day. As multiple waves of low pressure swing through, heavy downpours will be possible especially during the evening and overnight period Monday into Tuesday. Wet weather will continue Monday night, coming to an end likely during the predawn hours of Tuesday. The rest of the week features dry conditions with no mention of any rain!

BIG COOL-DOWN COMING: Get ready for some dramatic changes next week! We will finally say goodbye to the extreme heat and humidity and welcome cooler temperatures. In fact, some days may even end up a bit below average for this time of year! Humidity will disappear and overnight temperatures will be able to fall into the low 60s for multiple days in a row. We will be able to turn off our air conditioners and open up the windows! Daytime highs will climb into the low to mid 80s, so again very pleasant for this time of year!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash