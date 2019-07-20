Peyton Walker Foundation presents Camp Hill Little League with AED

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Camp Hill's Little League Team received a donation of a new automated external defibrillator (AED) on Saturday on behalf of the Peyton Walker Foundation.

The foundation was created after a Mechanicsburg teenager passed away from sudden cardiac arrest in 2013.

SCA is the leading killer of student athletes in the United States.

Organizers with the foundation say they hope to increase awareness and survival rates by supplying AED's aimed at protecting the hearts of students, athletes as well as coaches.

"Cardiac arrest can strike children or adults alike so having a life-saving device available at the fields where the kids play and practice sports is so important for us," said Julie Walker, Executive Director of The Peyton Walker Foundation and mother of the teen.

The foundation will also be hosting AED training on Sunday for Camp Hill's Little League opening day.

For more information visit: camphilllittleleague.com