× Police investigating stolen vehicle crash in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are asking for help to find the suspect of a stolen vehicle that crashed while fleeing from police.

Today, just after 2:00 a.m., Steelton Borough Police requested help with the traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle that they followed out of the borough and into Swatara Township.

Police say the vehicle fled after a Swatara Township Officer tried to initiate a traffic stop in the 4100 block of Chambers Hill Road, Harrisburg.

Police then found the vehicle crashed on the side of the road in the 7100 block of Chambers Hill Road after they continued to search the area.

The driver had already left the scene of the crash on foot, according to police.

Police say after further investigation they found out the vehicle had been stolen hours before.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550.