Police: Newville woman facing charges for leaving baby locked inside vehicle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is facing one count of endangering the welfare of a child after she left her son locked in a vehicle while she was inside a Dairy Queen, according to police.

On July 18, Carlisle Police responded to a report of an unattended child in a vehicle at the Dairy Queen on 221 Penrose Place, Carlisle.

Officers say they found a 15-month-old child sweating and in distress inside the vehicle.

The mother, identified as Amanda Armolt, was found inside the Dairy Queen and she unlocked the vehicle, according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital and later released.