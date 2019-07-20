× U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for 2009 Susquehanna Township kidnapping

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service for kidnapping a woman back in 2009, according to police.

Police said Diaya Hamid, 31, was apprehended in Australia and is now in Dauphin County Prison facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal conspiracy, and other charges in connection to the 10-year-old kidnapping in Susquehanna Township.

On June 14, 2009, Hamid along with Shawn Wright and Kenneth Hibbert III kidnapped and assaulted a 57-year-old woman after they forcibly entered her home, according to police.

The three men allegedly bound her with duct tape and drove away with her in the trunk of their car.

Police said they then attempted to extort money from her son.

Officers located the victim in the car trunk in extreme medical distress 48 hours after her abduction.

In 2012, Wright and Hibbert pleaded guilty to all the charges and are currently in prison serving 10 to 20 years.

Police said in 2010 they filed charges against Hamid but he had left the United States for Australia in September 2009.

His preliminary arraignment is scheduled for July 22.

District Attorney Fran Chardo praised the cooperative effort of many agencies that resulted in the apprehension and return of Hamid after many years.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office and the Susquehanna Township Police Department received assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, and the Office of International Affairs of the U.S. Department of Justice.