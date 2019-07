Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight's Weekend Album featured an iconic local home in York County - the Haines Shoe House!

The photo shows tourists traveling all the way from Israel to take a peek inside the adorable home in Hellam Township. And just a day before the family came, another family traveled there from Ukraine.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.