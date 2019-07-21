Camp Hill Little League team learns basics of CPR in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAMP HILL, Cumberland County - Students, athletes, and coaches learned life-saving skills during Camp Hill Little League's opening day.

The Peyton Walker Foundation taught others what to do in the event someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest.

The organization donated a new automated external defibrillator to the Camp Hill Little League team on Saturday. On Sunday, the foundation taught the team how to use it as well as CPR to help save lives.

"It's not enough to have an AED on-site at these sporting events," said Julie Walker, Exec. Dir. of the Peyton Walker Foundation, "knowing how to use them is critically important in the chain of survival, so we are here teaching kids and family members and players how to perform CPR and how to use this life-saving device."

The Peyton Walker Foundation offers free community CPR and AED training sessions and has donated over 100 AEDs throughout the state.