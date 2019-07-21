Carlisle police investigating bank robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Carlisle Borough Police are investigating a bank robbery where an unknown woman passed the teller a note and left the bank with cash.
On July 20, police were dispatched to Orrstown Bank at 1 Giant Lane, in Carlisle for a reported robbery.
Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female, approximately five feet tall, wearing a green striped shirt and jean shorts.
The suspect was last seen leaving the bank on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Borough Police at 717-243-5252.
40.201024 -77.200274