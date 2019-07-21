Fundraiser benefitting Columbia police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARIETTA, Pa. - Community members and fellow law enforcement held a fundraiser in honor of a Columbia police officer whose in need of a helping hand.

Officer Daniel Castellanos was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on his way to work back in June, and suffered several major injuries. He joined the department a year ago.

The fundraiser was held at Nick's Bistro. There was food, music, a silent auction all to benefit him and his family, and help pay for medical expenses.

"It seems like whenever we have an incident with the police, we are a big family and the community usually helps out," Holly Oster, a patrol officer, said. "So it's all about community as well as helping out Officer Castellanos. We have a Gofundme page that you can get to at Columbia Borough police or maybe just sending him cards to get well, I know that brightens him, he's got a long road of therapy ahead of him."

Officer Castellanos was just released from a rehab facility this weekend, but he still has a long road to recovery.