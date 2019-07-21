× Police name York City shooting victim

YORK, Pa. — UPDATE (July 21): York City Police have identified the victim of Saturday morning’s shooting as Kyle Otto, 31, of York. Police say Otto was targeted.

No arrests have been made at this time.

York City Police is still investigating.

PREVIOUSLY

York City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead.

Today, around 3:29 a.m., police responded to the 500 block of Smith Street for a report of a gunshot victim.

On the scene, police say they found one man dead with a gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was targeted.

No arrests have been made at this time.

York City Police is investigating this shooting as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 with reference to incident number 19031833.

More information to follow.