× Police: Turkey Hill employee steals over $300 of cigarettes with his step-father

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A man and his step-father are facing charges after they conspired to steal cigarette cartons from a Turkey Hill while the son was working, police say.

On July 20, Zackary Smith, 20, was working at the Turkey Hill at 1010 Lancaster Pike in Drumore Township when his step-father David McCullough, 43, entered the store posing as a customer, according to police.

McCullough purchased one carton of cigarettes from Smith and then Smith allegedly pretended to ring up four additional cartons and placed them in a bag.

Police say McCullough then left the store without paying for the four additional cigarette cartons valued at $330.

Smith was taken into custody at the Turkey Hill after the store manager discovered the theft and called state police.

McCullough was taken into custody later that same day.

Both men were transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment and are facing charges for retail theft and conspiracy to commit retail theft.