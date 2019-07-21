Strong storms and flooding possible as we finally close the book on the oppressive heat and humidity!

MONDAY MADNESS: The heat wave comes to an end tonight with temperatures finally starting to cool off as showers move in. A couple of storms are possible this evening, very scattered in nature. By early Monday morning, wet weather will overspread the area and continue to drench us in heavy rain. The best chance for heavier downpours will likely be during the afternoon and evening hours of Monday as the wave of low pressure slides right over us. This is likely to produce strong thunderstorms, some of them may even become severe given the proximity of the area of low pressure. The Storm Prediction Center has our eastern counties under a slight risk for severe storms which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale and a marginal risk for the rest of the area, a level 1 out of 5. I think the main concern with these storms will be flooding and damaging winds. The tornado threat is very low with these storms as is the hail threat. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted most of south-central PA under a moderate risk for excessive rainfall that could lead to flooding. For that reason, a Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Monday at 2 PM for most of the area through late Monday night.

COOLER AIR ON THE HORIZON: Once we clear the showers and storms out of the area by early Tuesday, we can finally breathe normally again! Dew points will drop off dramatically, falling into the 50s in some area which will usher in much more comfortable conditions. With dew points down into the 50s, that means our overnight temperatures will be able to cool into the 60s! We will finally be able to turn off the air conditioners if only during the overnight period, that should be nice as well! During the afternoon, temperatures will remain seasonable for this time of year, potentially even a bit below average! This trend looks to last through the work week with slightly warmer air returning for the weekend.

MAINLY DRY WEEK AHEAD: Despite the craziness in showers and storms likely for Monday, the rest of the week should feature tranquil weather. We dry up through the day on Tuesday although cloud cover will likely be plentiful. Beyond that, sunshine returns as high pressure noses in and we remain dry through the rest of the week and even the weekend! No rain chances from Wednesday through Sunday and with low humidity plus cooler temperatures, it should be a great week for outdoor activities!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash