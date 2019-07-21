TCC Verizon Wireless stores give children backpacks with school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- With August just around the corner, a nationwide store is making it easier for kids to go back to class.

800 TCC Verizon Wireless stores stuffed backpacks with school supplies for students including in York Township, York County.

Each year, families can walk away with one bag for every child, no questions asked.

Many employees say it's their favorite day of the year.

"Without the community, we're nothing," said Musa Majedd, the store's district manager. "We want to be doing everything to give back. This is just a small piece of even a larger thing we do. Every single quarter, we give ten thousand dollars to different organizations. We do things for teachers as well. We're going to do something for teachers next quarter."

Majedd says last year the stores gave out more than 180,000 bags.

If all the bags are not all taken, he says the store will donate them to local organizations in need.