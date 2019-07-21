Two local organizations teach the visually impaired how to kayak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENN TOWNSHIP, York County - Sunday was ideal for a brave group of people to give kayaking a try at Codorus State Park.

VisionCorps and the Susquehanna Valley Team River Runner hosted a kayaking event for people who are blind or visually impaired.

Kayakers explored the lake solo with the guidance of support boaters. The goal was to empower individuals with vision loss and teach them that it does not take much to try new things.

"I think it's just a way of giving them more opportunities for recreation," said Jennifer Eaton, orientation mobility specialist with VisionCorps, "when everyone thinks recreation a lot of us go immediately to the ball sports. You know your soccer, your basketball, your baseball. Everything that pretty much involves hand-eye coordination and kayaking does not include that. Kayaking is something that anybody can do, so it's just giving those people with vision loss another opportunity for recreation."

VisionCorps also tested a protocol for a remote-controlled vet that gives vibrating signals to a person with vision loss, so they know which direction to go.

A member of the Southeast PA Team River Runner created the vest.