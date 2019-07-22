× Berks County woman charged with illegal use of medical marijuana in Lancaster County traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY — A Berks County woman was charged with unlawful use of medical marijuana and possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Manheim Township early Sunday morning, according to Manheim Township Police.

Nichole L. Rachor, 39, was pulled over on Lititz Pike at Chester Road at 2:09 a.m. for making an illegal left turn, police say. While speaking with Rachor, officers smelled fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a glass smoking pipe in plain view, according to police.

Rachor allegedly told police she used the pipe to smoke medical marijuana. By law, medical marijuana is not allowed to be smoked in Pennsylvania — and by doing so, Rachor forfeited the protections of the medical marijuana act, police say.

Officers searched Rachor’s vehicle, and found five plastic containers of marijuana, the smoking pipe, and a silver metal marijuana grinder, according to police. A criminal complaint was filed.