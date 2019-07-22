× Carlisle teen, three juveniles accused of stealing from Carlisle Community Pool

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — An 18-year-old Cumberland County man is facing burglary and other charges after police say he was caught on video breaking into the Carlisle Community Pool with three juvenile suspects Saturday morning.

Jeffrey McBride is also charged with criminal trespass and attempted theft by unlawful taking in the incident, which occurred on the 1200 block of Franklin Street.

Carlisle Police say they were able to obtain high-quality video footage that showed McBride and the juveniles enter the concession stand by breaking its windows, then stealing candy and other items from inside. When they found the cash register empty, police say, the suspects took turns handing boxes of candy out the window and then left through the same window.

All those identified with the incident have been charged with burglary, criminal trespass, and theft. McBride was also charged with corruption of minors, police say.