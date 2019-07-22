× Sheetz installs Bitcoin ATM machines in stores in PA and North Carolina

Machines to allow customers to buy and sell bitcoin with U.S. dollars

Altoona, PA — Today Sheetz, one of America’s fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains for over 65 years, announced the installation of new Bitcoin ATM kiosks at six of its stores, located in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Partnering with Coinsource, the world’s largest Bitcoin ATM network, to offer this service, the kiosks give customers the ability to buy and sell Bitcoin with U.S. dollars within these Sheetz stores.

“Sheetz is constantly innovating and pioneering new offerings to give our customers what they want, when they want it, 24/7,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “As cryptocurrency increases in popularity and demand, we are excited to add this service in our continual mission to be the ultimate one-stop-shop.”

With over 250 machines nationwide, Coinsource offers a convenient and secure way to buy and sell Bitcoin with cash. Coinsource is the leader in enforcing financial compliance standards and prides itself on its Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Customer procedures. Furthermore, Coinsource was the first Bitcoin ATM operator to receive the coveted New York Virtual Currency License.

“Coinsource is excited to partner with Sheetz to bring Bitcoin ATMs to Sheetz customers,” remarked Sheffield Clark, CEO of Coinsource. “This partnership works because our missions are so similar: we both take pride in offering our customers convenient solutions to their day-to-day routines. With this pilot, Sheetz customers will be able to just as easily pick up Bitcoin as they could a fresh cup of coffee and morning bagel. The ability to buy crypto at one of the most respected and innovative chain convenience store operators in the country is huge for mass adoption of Bitcoin and a testament to the industry leadership of Sheetz.”

The following Sheetz locations will feature Bitcoin ATMs:

1915 Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona, PA 16602

1315 Lincoln Way E, Chambersburg, PA 17202

7970 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112

3025 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

101 Valley Vista Dr, State College, PA 16803

2505 Somerset Center Dr, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Customers can transact as little as $5 and as much as $5,000 per day from a Coinsource ATM. To use the machines in store, customers must enroll with Coinsource. Once enrolled, Coinsource customers enjoy the fastest Cash-to-Bitcoin transaction available. To enroll and learn more, visit https://coinsource.net.

SOURCE: Sheetz press release