Franklin County woman accused of stealing more than $35K from her employer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Hamilton Township woman is accused of stealing more than $35,000 from her employer.

Mary Vaughn, 51, was in charge of the business’ billing and collection of payments during the alleged theft.

An employer of the business reported to police on May 1 that an employee had been taking money for two years or more.

The employer, whose name has been redacted in court documents, told police that the business’ accounts had begun being audited and the cash received for payments and the cash deposits “showed a loss of a substantial amount,” according to charging documents.

That led to accounts being reviewed from January 2013 to May 3, 2019.

“The total difference in cash received and the deposited cash was $35,051.54 from January 2013 until May 3, 2019,” charging documents stated.

Charging documents added, “The records also shows the defendant’s initials verifying that she received payments which were not documented on deposits.”

Vaughn was confronted about the billing issues and discrepancies on May 3, and advised of the missing cash, according to charging documents. She was then terminated.

Vaughn has been charged with a felony count of theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.