Lancaster County man charged after choking woman, slamming her into wall, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police have charged a 50-year-old Stevens man with simple assault and terroristic threats after a Sunday evening domestic incident on the 900 block of Wollups Hill Road.

Steve Knauer was charged after police saw him use both hands to grab a woman by the neck and throw her into a wall. He then threatened to harm the woman after the assault occurred, police say.

He was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Central Arraignment for processing.