× Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman in 2017

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 24-year-old Lancaster man will serve up to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman in a Manheim home in 2017, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jordan A. Mayes was convicted at trial in April of four felonies and two misdemeanors stemming from the June 10, 2017 incident. He was sentenced to 4½ to 10 years in prison by Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn Jr., according to the DA’s office.

The victim, a relative of an acquaintance of Mayes, testified that she woke up in a East High Street home to find Mayes assaulting her. She ran to a bedroom, locked the door, and called 911.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Maverstick told Spahn that Mayes demonstrated a complete lack of remorse and failure to accept responsibility, and “concocted a fantasy story” when he testified at trial.

Spahn called Mayes’ action inexplicable and pointed to Mayes’ lack of structure in life, which consisted of hanging out and using substances.