Man wanted on sexual assault, rape charges found dead of apparent suicide

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Update: The police chief of Nesquehoning, Carbon County said Tuesday that Craig York, 35, was found dead of an apparent suicide, according to Times News Online.

Previous: Appalachian Trail officials are warning the public of a man wanted out of Schuylkill County on sexual assault and rape charges.

Officials said over the weekend that 35-year-old Craig York was last seen Thursday in the Fort Franklin parking area of the Appalachian Trail.

According to court documents, a bench warrant was issued for York Wednesday after he failed to appear in court on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children and indecent assault.

Anyone who sees York should contact Schuylkill County Communications at 570-668-6100 or 911.