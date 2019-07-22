× MMA fighter to serve at least 7 1/2 years in prison for assaulting woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An MMA fighter was sentenced Monday to 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison for assaulting a woman, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Julian Fuentes, 29, was found guilty of strangulation and intimidation of a victim in June.

In August 2018, Fuentes became enraged with the woman, per the DA’s Office’s release, and pulled her off of her bed and strangled her until she lost consciousness.

The DA’s Office said that when the victim regained consciousness, Fuentes pushed her down the stairs and strangled her a second time.

Following Fuentes’ arrest, he called the woman from Dauphin County Prison and attempted to intimidate her into not appearing for court, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office said that the victim had an active protection from abuse order against Fuentes at the time of the assault.