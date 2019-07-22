One person killed in single-vehicle crash off Route 581 in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — One person was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on an exit ramp off Route 581 in Camp Hill, according to State Police.

The crash occurred around 5:24 a.m. on Exit 5B of Route 581 West, police say. Troopers responding to an accident call discovered an overturned vehicle on the exit ramp. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

No further details were released.

