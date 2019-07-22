Out of the 90’s on Monday with severe storms possible, then more positive changes arrive through midweek!

HEAT WAVE OVER, BUT STORM CHANCES: The intense heat is gone on Monday, but it’s still going to be very warm and very muggy with the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The morning is warm and stuffy with a few stray showers possible. It’s warm and stuffy with temperatures starting in the 70s. A cold front is expected to slowly cross through the region, and it’s bringing a huge shift in the pattern! It brings the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and the early evening. Some strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, with damaging winds and areas of flooding the primary concerns. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect at 2 P.M. this afternoon and lasts through 2 A.M. Temperatures are out of the 90s, with readings reaching the lower to middle 80s. Showers and storms fizzle through the evening, but the front slows down and is expected to stall, so some lingering showers are not out of the question. Temperatures fall into the 60s.

FINALLY SOME RELIEF: Relief from the humidity and even lower temperatures move in through the middle of the week. The cold front stalls briefly Tuesday morning to the southeast of our region, so some additional morning showers are still possible. Temperatures begin in the 60s with plenty of clouds. The shower chances should lower during the afternoon, but the clouds linger. Temperatures are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Humidity levels start to lower even more during the afternoon, but they start to drop substantially during the overnight period. Even overnight lows are much cooler and comfortable too! Humidity levels remain lower, with more seasonable temperatures on Wednesday. Skies are partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Plenty of sunshine continues for Thursday, with seasonal temperatures in place in the middle 80s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The humidity starts to increase a bit heading into the weekend, and temperatures gradually warm too. Friday brings plenty of sunshine, with more humid conditions. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s. That’s where they stay throughout the weekend. A few spots could come close to 90 degrees again, if not touching it, on Sunday. There’s sunshine mixed with clouds each day.

