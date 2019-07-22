× Penn State Health announces plans for new hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Penn State Health Monday announced plans to open a new acute care hospital in East Hempfield Township in Lancaster County.

The new hospital, proposed for 30 acres near the intersection of State Road and Harrisburg Pike near Route 283, is planned to give “enhanced access to Penn State Health’s expertise and specialty services” for residents of Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, the hospital said in a press release.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year, the hospital said, “pending completion of all necessary approvals and continuing dialogue with community and township leaders.”

The new hospital will feature all private inpatient beds, an emergency department, physician offices, various specialty inpatient services, an imaging lab and complete medical and surgical capabilities.

“We are committed to building a regional health network across central Pennsylvania that gives our patients a full range of care right in their neighborhoods,” said Steve Massini, CEO of Penn State Health, in the press release. “This new acute care facility is another step toward delivering on our promise to ensure the communities we serve are within 10 minutes of our primary care providers, 20 minutes of our specialty care and 30 minutes of our acute care.”

In the fall of 2017, Penn State Health welcomed the providers and staff of Physician’s Alliance, LTD, with 12 practices across Dauphin, Lancaster and York counties. Since then, Berks Cardiologists, All About Children (Reading) and Andrews Patel Hematology/Oncology (Harrisburg and Camp Hill) joined the health system’s growing community network.

Earlier this year, Penn State Health opened the Lime Spring Outpatient Center, a 76,000-square-foot outpatient facility in East Hempfield Township that features primary care and a large complement of specialty care services.

In March, Penn State Health broke ground on its third adult acute care hospital, Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center in Mechanicsburg. Penn State Health is anchored in Hershey by the advanced care provided by the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, the region’s only university teaching and research hospital, as well as by Penn State Cancer Institute and Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The new facility will create hundreds of well-paying jobs, both during construction and for hospital operations, the hospital said in the release.