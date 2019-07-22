× Police investigating burglary at Schmidt’s Sausage in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police are investigating a burglary at Schmidt’s Sausage over the weekend.

According to police, sometime between 2 p.m. on Friday and 11:50 a.m. Sunday, a suspect or suspects forced their way into the store, located on the 1000 block of Eisenhower Boulevard. The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash from the store.

Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at (717) 558-6900.