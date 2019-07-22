Police: Lancaster man turns himself in after raping unconscious 17-year-old girl

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 21-year-old Lancaster man with rape, indecent assault without consent, and corruption of minors after he allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl while she slept in his home on the 700 block of E. Marion Street last week.

Kenny Ismael William Padilla-Pineda reported the incident to police on the morning of July 18, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by Lancaster Police.

Padilla-Pineda told police the victim fell asleep in his bed between 4 and 8 a.m. that morning, according to the complaint. He allegedly admitted to caressing the girl’s arms and body, and when she did not wake up, he allegedly undressed her and had sexual intercourse without her consent.

The victim told police she went to sleep in Padilla-Pineda’s bed fully dressed, but woke up wearing only her underwear, the complaint states. She told police she was not conscious or aware during the alleged assault.