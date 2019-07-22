× Police look for 2 men accused of attacking, robbing individual at park in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for two men accused of robbing an individual Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. at a park in Carlisle.

Police say a juvenile female, who has been arrested and charged, lured the victim to the area and then they walked to the southern part of a park near a bridge that crosses the LeTort Spring Run.

Once in the remote area, Joshua Slavin, 23, and Austin Wrightstone, 19, emerged and allegedly assaulted the victim. Then they removed personal belongings from the victim, including his clothing, police allege. The victim suffered minor injuries during the attack.

Police say the victim knows the attackers as well as the juvenile.