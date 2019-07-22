× Police look for man accused of stealing vehicle in Lancaster Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a 23-year-old man accused of stealing a vehicle last week.

Darien Hain, 23, allegedly stole the vehicle Friday following a domestic dispute at his residence in Lancaster Township.

Police say the victim’s vehicle, a 2012 Kia Optima, and his wallet were later recovered but $100 was missing.

The total loss was $8,1000, police add.

Hain faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, court documents show.

Anyone with information on Hain’s whereabouts should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.