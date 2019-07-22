× Police: Man caught trying to steal from car by the vehicle’s owner in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY — A 20-year-old Dover Township man and a 17-year-old boy are facing charges after police say they were caught trying to steal items from a car parked on the 3100 block of Jodi Lane in Dover Township over the weekend.

Dakota J. Miller is charged with criminal attempt — theft from motor vehicle, terroristic threats, simple assault, and loitering and prowling in the incident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The second suspect, a juvenile, will be charged at a later date, police say.

According to police, the vehicle’s owner caught the two suspects attempting to break in to his car. One was pulling on the door handle while the other stood lookout, police say. The owner ran out of his home and chased both suspect, eventually catching up to them.

At that point, police say, Miller brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot the owner. But he eventually threw the gun down and fled again, police say, before being captured on the 3100 block of Jodi Lane.

Miller was taken to the York County Judicial Center for arraignment, police say. The 17-year-old suspect was released to the custody of a parent.