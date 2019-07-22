× Police: Man exposed himself at convenience store

MANCHESTER TWP, York County, PA — Northern York Regional Police charge a man with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing himself to a woman and her children outside a Rutters convenience store. It happened on July 19 around 2:21 p.m. Police were called to the Rutters located at 509 Greenbriar Rd. An employee of the store said a man was making a disturbance and had exposed himself to customers. The responding police officer found the suspect walking in a nearby parking lot. The man waved the officer down. According to court documents, the man, Joesph Barczak, 59, was talking fast and not making much sense. He said he was kicked out of the Rutters for trying to buy a cup with ice for 25 cents.

The officer soon found that Barczak had an outstanding warrant. He took Barczak into custody and took him to the Rutters. The Rutters employee told police Barczak was yelling inside the store and causing a scene, so he was asked to leave. A Rutters customer told police that as she was leaving the store with her children, Barczak stood in front of her car and she could see his pants were down. She told police Barczak turned and faced her and her children and lifted his shirt, completely exposing himself. He then allegedly grabbed himself and swung his genitals around. She said he also picked up a trash can lid and threw it away. Her daughter and son saw the entire ordeal.

Barczak was taken to central booking for the warrant and also arraigned on charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.