Police: Philadelphia suspect used Lancaster County woman's identity to make $24,000 in purchases

LANCASTER COUNTY — Police have charged a Philadelphia woman with identity theft and access device fraud after they say she made more than $24,000 worth of purchases with fraudulent credit cards using the stolen identity of a Lancaster County woman.

Kathleen Ewan, 27, is accused of obtaining a false driver’s license in the victim’s name from a PennDOT licensing center in Lawndale, Philadelphia County. Between April 26 and May 31, police say, Ewan used the fake license and the victim’s biographical information to open several business credit card accounts, which she used to make the fraudulent purchases.

Ewan is still at large, according to police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.