Police seek help in identifying suspect in attempted burglary in West Manchester Township

YORK COUNTY — West Manchester Township Police are investigating a suspected burglary attempt that occurred Monday morning on the 1900 block of West Philadelphia Street.

According to police, the victim reported the incident, which occurred around 3:09 a.m. The victim has a Ring doorbell camera that captured footage of a white male suspect allegedly attempting to break into her residence.

Police do not believe the suspect was successful in his attempt to get inside the home.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact police at (717) 792-9514.