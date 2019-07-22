× Police: Woman punched, tried to bite EMT

EPHRATA, PA — A New Providence woman is charged with aggravated assault after police say she punched an EMT. It happened on July 20 at 10:53 a.m. Police and ambulance personnel responded to the 100 block of East Pine Street, Ephrata Borough, for a medical emergency. During the course of treatment, police say Alissa Cross, 31, was combative and punched an EMT with Ephrata Ambulance in the chest, tried to strike another EMT and tried to bite an EMT and a police officer. Cross is incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post bail.