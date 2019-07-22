Possible well water contamination in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. - The Naval Support Activity Base in Cumberland County is concerned whether chemicals they're using could be making their way into people's drinking water. Navy officials have informed Hampden Township Commissioners of their concerns over these chemicals, also known as PFAS, and are in the midst of testing private well water within a 1-mile radius of the base to see if these chemicals are present.

"They wanted to be proactive," said Hampden Township Board of Commissioners President Al Bienstock. "They said in addressing any potential problems in this area."

PFAS were created int he 1940's. Harrisburg University professor Dr. Douglas Taylor says we come in contact with these chemicals everyday. They're in everything from carpets to non-stick pans.

"If they accumulate in our body, in our water, in our soil, or in animals, wherever they accumulate," said Taylor. "They never degrade."

The Centers for Disease Control says, accumulating too much of these chemicals in our bodies can lead to birth defects, infertility, high cholesterol levels, and an increased risk of cancer.

Bienstock says, if the results come back showing these chemicals are affecting private wells, they will do everything in their power to make sure the Navy remedies this situation.

"We want to be sure that obviously our residents and business owners are safe." said Bienstock. "It's my responsibility, the boards responsibility to do whatever we can to protect our residents and we are trying to do that."

The Navy will hold an information meeting July 31st, from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Park Inn on Carlisle Pike. They will have representatives there to answer any questions people may have about these chemicals.