Water line replacement set to begin Monday night in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Pennsylvania American Water bill begin a major construction project to replace a section of water main on Monday in Derry Township.

Crews will also replace utility-owned service lines and fire

hydrants to improve water service reliability and fire protection for area residents and businesses.

The cost of the project is approximately $2,200,000 and will upgrade aging and undersized pipe dating back to the 1950s.

Beginning the week of July 22, crews will begin to install nearly 8,000 feet of new twelve-inch ductile iron water main on Rte. 322 (West Governor Rd.) between Lucy Ave./Bullfrog Valley Rd. and

Hockersville Dr./Fishburn Rd.

Final paving restoration is planned for completion by Fall 2019, weather permitting.

“This major water main replacement project supports our commitment to delivering clean, reliable drinking water to our customers and helps ensure reliable water service and enhanced fire protection for our customers for years to come,” said Pennsylvania American Water Senior Manager of Operations Jon Prawdzik.

The company’s Hershey system provides water service to nearly 20,000 customers in Dauphin and Lebanon counties.

To accommodate motorists, crews will work nightly between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give

themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone.

During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than

normal water pressure.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.