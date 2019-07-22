× What is Micah Parsons’ ceiling? James Laurinaitis has an idea.

CHICAGO — Micah Parsons had a breakout freshman season at Penn State. The first-year Nittany Lion inherited one of the marquee numbers at the linebacker position, #11, and he lived up to the hype: claiming freshman All-American status during the 2018 season.

Leading the team in tackles, while only starting one game, is impressive in itself. Earning the respect of his teammates on defense is a much higher praise.

What will the rest of Parsons’ career at Penn State yield? Will he go down as one of the best ever at Linebacker U? Will Parsons have his named etched next to Sean Lee, Paul Posluszny, Lavar Arrington, Shane Conlan and Jack Ham on the Mount Rushmore of LB’s at Penn State.

At least one man at Big Ten Media days in Chicago thinks so. Ironically that man wears the scarlet and gray of Ohio State. His name is James Laurinaitis, a three time All-American selection at linebacker, who thinks Micah is just getting warmed up.