York County pool closes after tree topples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Wisehaven swimming pool will reopen on Tuesday after a large tree shut down business Monday at the popular summer spot.

The tree toppled a wire and damaged a transformer that fueled the pool's pumps and filtration system.

Pool workers spent the entire day clearing branches as Met-Ed restored power to the site.

The pool's palm trees were also blown over by the winds and at least one chair was destroyed by the storms. Another chair blew into the water itself, taking its place at the bottom of the pool.

Wisehaven posted the closure on Facebook on Monday and shared photos of the damage left behind.

Fox 43's Jamie Bittner was allowed inside the business to see the damage as workers continued the clean-up.

Late Monday night, work on the power line and transformer was completed and the pool was able to run normally again.